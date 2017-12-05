Suspensions come quickly for Steelers and Bengals

That didn’t take long.

The NFL just announced one-game suspensions for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals safety George Iloka, after last night’s over-the-line hits.

Both were flagged last night for helmet-to-helmet hits, Smith-Schuster for dropping Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and Iloka for hitting Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in the end zone.

They can appeal within the next three days, and those will be heard by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash.

While those suspensions are clearly justified, they were at least organic, unlike Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s sneak attack, which also drew a one-game ban.

  2. Organic, hahaha, tell that to Burfict and Brown’s brains. The severity was so much less in Gronk’s case, but the optics were worse.

  3. so… let’s see if the NFL is consistent and issues 1 game suspensions for EVERY illegal helmet to helmet hit (specifically like Iloka’s). Shuster’s was a little more with adding the illegal block and the taunting.

  6. Makes you wonder about the Gronk suspension.
    His was way outside the field of an acceptable play on the ball. A true cheap shot.

  7. Not understanding how these guys and Gronk get the same suspension. The Gronk hit was premeditated and there’s no place in the game for that. These hits were two football plays that were deemed illegal due to the hits being a few inches too high. If anything this sets a terrible precedent for the league.

  9. But it was OK for AJ Green to throw punch after punch on someone’s head.

    Just making it clear.

    SMH.

  10. The NFL love giving out or reducing suspensions to ONE game, hey if you’re serious about really eliminating these types of plays then give them a multi game suspension without reducing it. One thing I also don’t get how can you justify that what Iloka did deserves the same length of suspension to what Gronk did?

  11. NFL shows it’s bias in favor of the Steelers again. JuJu should have been tossed from that game immediately and suspended a minimum of 2 games. Shazier went down with his injury because like most Steelers hits, he led with his helmet. NFL, take a good look at why your ratings are dropping, you’re becoming as fixed as the WWE.

  13. I find it amazing that after a player is hauled off on a stretcher earlier in the game, players continued to lead with their helmets in big collisions.

    Not a fan of either team, that both hits warrented flags, Iloka’s seemed a little less cheap, as brown was falling into where he had launched, but man still have to have head up and lead with shoulder.

    What I don’t understand is how the penalty is the same for a “football play”, meaning they may look bad in slow motion, but these guys flying around fueled on emotion and trying to make a play and occasionally are reckless with their bodies or the safety of others. Those hits are considered the same as cheap plays after a play is long dead. I can choke hold or take a cheap shot after a whistle to a defenseless unexacting player and that penalty is the same for trying to make a good play. Just seems like there should be separate penalties for the two. Whatever that penalty is should be increased exponentially for a repeat offender.

    or maybe the NFL isn’t as serious as they lead us to believe about player safety.

  15. The Steelers are a dirty team and have been that way for years. I’m sick of the media ignoring it.

  16. Pats fan here, but I didn’t think JuJu Smith would get suspended. I thought the penalty in game would cover it. I like the way the NHL suspends players, they show a video of the actual play with graphics, arrows of the illegal contact, voice description, etc. NFL needs to do the same on these plays to remove confusion over what exactly he did wrong.

  17. JuJu may have a successful appeal. The hit wasn’t illegal–he led with his shoulder, and it’s Burfict’s responsibility to pay attention to the field. The taunting was the disturbing aspect of the play, and while that did warrant the flag, it did not warrant a suspension. I suspect Goodell felt he had no other choice because he’d suspended Gronk, but the incidents don’t compare. JuJu was blocking Burfict during a play.

    Frankly, I’m always happy to see receivers who aren’t afraid to block. But if this suspension stands, I hope it’s a lesson to our young star that nothing is gained by stomping around taunting other players after a hit or a score. You just draw a flag–or worse–while looking like an idiot.

  19. Iloka was just trying to jar the ball loose, but he came in too high. Brown had the ball held up high.

    Shuster decided to taunt the player he had just illegally hit. That should be two games.

    But, it’s clear what the NFL is doing. They “equate” the two incidences, to make it seem like both teams were equally at fault for what happened last night. When, that clearly was not the case. Pittsburgh is dirty, it’s part of their culture, it comes from the top, and they are one of the league office’s darlings thanks to their national following. That is just the way it works in the NFL.

  20. So, the “standard” has now been set. Every player who executes a hit to the head will be fined and receive a one game suspension. Let’s see how long the NFL enforces that standard. I am betting it will be as inconsistently enforced as everything else they do under the leadership they have in place.

  21. Total bs. Juju hit was barely improper. So he gets a game for the step over? Gronk should get 5 games for a malicious, premeditated 10 seconds after the play blow to the head with a metal battering ram

  22. Steelers fan. I get the Juju one, but don’t get the Iloka one. Standard helmet to to helmet and he was penalized on the field. He had one other Unnecessary roughness call earlier this year, so not a heavy repeat offender. I think his should be dropped on appeal.

  24. youngnoizecom says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:00 pm
    Not understanding how these guys and Gronk get the same suspension. The Gronk hit was premeditated and there’s no place in the game for that. These hits were two football plays that were deemed illegal due to the hits being a few inches too high. If anything this sets a terrible precedent for the league.

    ————————-
    So you think celebrating hurting a guy by standing over the guy you just hurt to bark at him is just fine? Part of football?

    I have little sympathy for Burfict but that still doesnt make it ok.

  27. I agree with some of the comments. The NFL just set a new precedent that any helmet-to-helmet personal foul will receive a 1 game suspension. This means the NFL will be suspending at least 5 players every week.

    Smith-Schuster’s hit didn’t warrant a suspension. Iloka’s hit didn’t warrant a suspension. But now the precedent is set.

  28. nolongerafan says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm
    So, the “standard” has now been set. Every player who executes a hit to the head will be fined and receive a one game suspension. Let’s see how long the NFL enforces that standard. I am betting it will be as inconsistently enforced as everything else they do under the leadership they have in place.

    —————-
    I think Schuster deserved the suspension because the celebration added intent. But Iloka should have just been a heavy fine.

