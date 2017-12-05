Suspensions come quickly for Steelers and Bengals

Getty Images

That didn’t take long.

The NFL just announced one-game suspensions for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals safety George Iloka, after last night’s over-the-line hits.

Both were flagged last night for helmet-to-helmet hits, Smith-Schuster for dropping Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and Iloka for hitting Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in the end zone.

They can appeal within the next three days, and those will be heard by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash.

While those suspensions are clearly justified, they were at least organic, unlike Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s sneak attack, which also drew a one-game ban.