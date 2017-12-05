Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

There aren’t too many signs of life in the Bills passing game.

Will TE Julius Thomas remain with the Dolphins beyond this season?

The Patriots need to limit the hits on QB Tom Brady.

Making the case for another year for Jets coach Todd Bowles.

Are the Ravens better equipped to deal with CB Jimmy Smith‘s absence this year?

The Bengals couldn’t finish on Monday night.

Browns coach Hue Jackson wants QB DeShone Kizer to keep his chin up.

The Steelers put CB Coty Sensabaugh on the bench during Monday’s win.

LB Brian Cushing should be back on the field for the Texans this week.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano wants to be sure reporters get his movie references.

Playing the Colts was good for the Jaguars passing game.

Is Titans TE Delanie Walker an underappreciated player?

CB Aqib Talib is back with the Broncos after a one-game suspension.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith made some history in the loss to the Jets.

Team-building exercises helped the Chargers recover from an 0-4 start.

The Raiders like the look of their pass rush from the last two weeks.

CB Chidobe Awuzie was happy with the impact he made in his first Cowboys start.

Said Giants LS Zak DeOssie of former coach Ben McAdoo, “Nobody wants to see anyone let go in this business. Coach McAdoo came to work every day as committed to the team and our success as anyone. We all shoulder some responsibility for this disappointing season. I am very grateful for my time with Coach, and I wish him the best in the future.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson wants to minimize distractions while the team is practicng in California.

According to Redskins coach Jay Gruden, shutting players down isn’t an option.

Bears G Kyle Long‘s shoulder injury could lead to the end of his season.

RB Tion Green‘s mom predicted his good performance for the Lions in Week 13.

Packers LT David Bakhtiari has been playing well in the run game.

FB C.J. Ham has made a positive impact with the Vikings.

The Falcons have some work to do if they’re going to make the playoffs.

Tackling was a problem for the Panthers against the Saints.

Even the Saints undervalued RB Alvin Kamara in the draft.

Is Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter’s job riding on QB Jameis Winston‘s performance in the final four weeks?

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim says injuries don’t excuse the team’s record.

How does Rams QB Jared Goff stack up with Carson Wentz?

There’s no mystery about the 49ers quarterback this week.

The case for the Seahawks re-signing DT Sheldon Richardson.