Week 13 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
Getty Images

1. Patriots (10-2; last week No. 2): They’re back. And likely to stay.

2. Steelers (10-2; No. 3): Based on how they’re barely beating so-so teams, that “elephant in the room” is probably going to sit on their heads.

3. Vikings (10-2; No. 4): When does “win one more and we’ll believe” finally become “OK, we believe”?

4. Eagles (10-2; No. 1): Fly, Eagles, fly. Right in to a Wolf Grey window.

5. Rams (9-3; No. 5): Bruce Arians is going to be eating his words every time he ever plays the Rams, ever again.

6. Saints (9-3; No. 6): With two games against Atlanta in December, the Saints have a chance to ensure that they won’t have to face the Falcons in January.

7. Seahawks (8-4; No. 10): Currently, they’re the most likely Super Bowl candidate that no one seems to be paying attention to.

8.  Titans (8-4; No. 11): They win they games they should win, and they lose the games they should lose.

9. Jaguars (8-4; No. 9): They lose some of the games they should win, but they can win some of the games they should lose.

10. Panthers (8-4; No. 7): Carolina needs to figure out what Mike Zimmer has done to figure out Cam Newton, if the Panthers hope to figure out how to stay in the playoff chase.

11. Ravens (7-5; No. 12): The last team the Patriots or Steelers want to see in the playoffs is closer and closer to getting there.

12. Chargers (6-6; No. 13): The next-to-last team the Patriots or Steelers want to see in the playoffs is closer and closer to getting there.

13. Falcons (7-5; No. 8): A blown two-point lead in the fourth quarter is still a blown fourth-quarter lead.

14. Raiders (6-6; No. 18): Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium feels like an elimination game.

15. Cowboys (6-6; No. 20): What hurts worse, not having Ezekiel Elliott or not getting a crack at Ben McAdoo?

16. Bills (6-6; No. 14): Well, at least they don’t have to worry about Tyrod Taylor leading the team to the playoffs and forcing his way on to the 2018 roster.

17. Lions (6-6; No. 15): If Josh McDaniels is ready to leave New England, Jim Caldwell may still be leaving Detroit, new contract notwithstanding.

18. Packers (6-6; No. 21): They avoided the embarrassment of losing to the Bucs at home. Can they avoid the indignity of falling victim to the Browns?

19. Chiefs (6-6; No. 16): At least there’s now no doubt that Alex Smith isn’t the problem.

20. Jets (5-7; No. 25): The Jets are suddenly the model of New York stability and consistency.

21. Washington (5-7; No. 17): It’s good that they figured out Scot McCloughan was the problem.

22. Dolphins (5-7; No. 26): A prime-time win over the Patriots would be the best way to set the tone for 2018.

23. Bengals (5-7; No. 19): As the potential departure of Marvin Lewis looms, Mike Brown has to wonder whether he’ll be able to find anyone better.

24. Cardinals (5-7; No. 22): How many catches and yards would Larry Fitzgerald have had if he had decent quarterbacks for the bulk of his career?

25. Buccaneers (4-8; No. 23): Chucky is coming back soon for a visit. The fans are hoping it leads to something more permanent.

26. Texans (4-8; No. 24): They’re surprisingly competitive without Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt, but they’re still not nearly competitive enough.

27. 49ers (2-10; No. 31): Yep, it made plenty of sense to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the sidelines for a month.

28. Bears (3-9; No. 27): Four years ago, John Fox was taking a team to the Super Bowl.

29. Colts (3-9; No. 29): Why do I have a feeling Jim Irsay is going to give Chuck Pagano another year?

30. Broncos (3-9; No. 30): It’s amazing that Aqib Talib has only fought opponents this year.

31. Giants (2-10; No. 28): The folks who hired Ben McAdoo will now be hiring his replacement. What could go wrong?

32. Browns (0-12; No. 32): Hue Jackson says the Browns can’t have too many good quarterbacks. Having one would be a good start.

Permalink 67 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

67 responses to “Week 13 power rankings

  5. The Vikings take over first place in the NFC playoff seedings. They will play five more games at US Bank Stadium this season, going undefeated during that stretch.

  7. Based on how they’re barely beating so-so teams, that “elephant in the room” is probably going to sit on their heads
    ——————————

    LOL.

    Yep.

    If Hogan is back with Gronk vs Pitt, it’s night night time on national tv.

    All this media gushing over mediocre Pittsburgh, will come to a halt.

    I honestly don’t know why Pats Haters do this to themselves every year. WOuldn’t it be easier if the media didn’t dupe you into thinking your team is that good, and you have a lot of work to do to try to catch NE? It ain’t going to happen over night, and just because the calendar flips, and you think it’s your time, all entitled, that likely won’t be enough to thwart the reality of what the rest of us see.

    Cody Sensabuagh in single man coverage vs Cooks will get dusted for 3 TDs.

    Artie Burns, an overrated disappointment on the other side, will be abused by Hogan or bwe’ll see Dorsett blow right by him.

    If you play zone too much in fear of not matching up well, which you don’t, you’re cooked as well.

  10. The last team the Patriots or Steelers want to see in the playoffs is closer and closer to getting there.

    ————————-

    Don’t agree with this one. I don’t think NE cares which team they drop 30+ on again in the postseason, and Baltimnore’s offense is horrible.

    A mediocre, old D that has no depth and a bad offense with a crap O Line, mediocre weapons and an aging one dimensional QB, sounds good to me!

  11. 11. Ravens (7-5; No. 12): The last team the Patriots or Steelers want to see in the playoffs is closer and closer to getting there.
    ———————————————————–

    I certainly can’t speak for the players of my favorite team, but I can speak as a fan of that team for 50 years….
    Having the Pats face the Ravens in the playoffs would be a dream come true!
    The Ravens are a joke.

  13. Come on Mike, give us more than a one liner at least for the top 5-10 teams ! Out of all the talking heads, I never thought I’d be most interested in what Florio has to say. Seriously, the insight into the NFL has become tops out of anyone else I listen to.

  14. Vikings should be ahead of the Steelers at #2.
    ——
    Completely ignoring the fact that the Steelers beat the Vikings when they played.

  16. Viking fans just stop. Steelers easily beat you this year. The Steelers have only played a total game once and they are still 10-2.

    Patriot fans just stop. Yea the Steelers have struggled against bad teams…so have the Patriots. You convienantly leave out that they are 4-1 against current playoff teams. Right now with it looking like Haden, Mitchell, and Shazier being out, the defense will look rough. Sensabaugh will be a liability. To think the gap between the 2 teams is a mile long is a joke tho.

  18. red says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Steelers above the Vikings? Come on. Vikings would have handled the Bengals with ease.
    ___________

    Okay?…the Steelers have the same record and beat the Vikings by 19 earlier this season.

  21. ariani1985 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    but but but we heard all week from the Packer trolls if they beat the might Bucs they would move up to the top 10? ready to eat crow?

    Said no Packer fan ever…..

    Your team is ranked number 3 right now, leads the NFC North by a comfortable margin, currently has the number 1 NFC seed, and yet you’re still obsessed with the Packers.

    And you guys say the Packers aren’t in your head, SKOLol….

  22. Doesn’t matter Steelers beat the Vikings in week 2. That’s back then, now Vikings are a better team. I’d put Packas at #24. Come on beating the Bucs at home is nothing to be proud of. Matter of fact, they almost lost that game.

  25. “As the potential departure of Marvin Lewis looms, Mike Brown has to wonder whether he’ll be able to find anyone better”

    Either way, he needs to go. I’m still shocked he managed to stay on this long without a playoff win.

  26. badgersteelerfan says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Viking fans just stop. Steelers easily beat you this year. The Steelers have only played a total game once and they are still 10-2.

    Patriot fans just stop. Yea the Steelers have struggled against bad teams…so have the Patriots. You convienantly leave out that they are 4-1 against current playoff teams. Right now with it looking like Haden, Mitchell, and Shazier being out, the defense will look rough. Sensabaugh will be a liability. To think the gap between the 2 teams is a mile long is a joke tho.
    —-
    Badger you’re right, the gap isn’t a mile, it’s a marathon! Have you not seen a Patriots-Steelers game? It’s the same story every single time.

  27. Patriots are destined for another Super Bowl win. At age 40, Tom Brady is making it look easy. The gap between New England and the rest is pretty sizable and it’s embarrassing.

  28. Eagles and Steelers have an identical record to the Patriots and both play harder schedules. I believe the Patriots still haven’t beaten a team with a winning record all season (Saints don’t count, that defense was awful in week 2). I still think Eagles are team to beat.

  30. Not saying Vikings should be above Steelers. But, it was week 2, and Case had to jump into duty on one week of practice. Big Ben was chucking the rock and getting a lot of PI in that game. I believe it would be a 3 point ballgame if these two teams square up again. And I hope they do.

  32. Let them put the Vikes at #32, it’s just motivation. I could care less, because those of us that watch every single game of theirs knows what our team is capable of.

    Skol

  34. pkrlvr says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm
    Vikings should be ahead of the Steelers at #2.
    ——
    Completely ignoring the fact that the Steelers beat the Vikings when they played.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Completely ignoring your team shouldn’t even be on this list.

  35. As the potential departure of Marvin Lewis looms, Mike Brown has to wonder whether he’ll be able to find anyone better.

    Mike Brown should have fired Lewis years ago when Mike Zimmer, Jay Gruden and Hue Jackson were on the coaching staff. Hue probably wishes he stayed put.

  36. Carolina needs to figure out what Mike Zimmer has done to figure out Cam Newton
    ====================================
    Easy, contain Cam to the pocket and make him beat you with his arm. Saints have done it successfully twice this season.

  37. Win one more and we’ll believe… As a life long vikings fan I have seen it all. From “the miss” in 98 to “the pick” in 2009. I don’t know if I will ever fully bye in until they win one. That said, what I like about this team is that they are a “defense first” team. If you can shut down a great offense, then you have a shot in any game, even with just a middle of the road offense.

  38. Well, here we are in December and normally I am looking at who my lame a$$ team is possibly drafting in April. Just enjoying this incredible turn around week by week. Been 14 years in the making…….. GO RAMS!!!

  39. Stiller43 says:

    December 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    red says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Steelers above the Vikings? Come on. Vikings would have handled the Bengals with ease.
    ___________

    Okay?…the Steelers have the same record and beat the Vikings by 19 earlier this season.

    ————-

    Not saying they shouldn’t be ranked ahead of the Vikings, but please note this game was Case Keenum’s first game when he found out an hour before that he was starting. I think a game @Steelers now would go very differently.

  40. schmitty2 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm
    Top 10 isn’t terrible but there is no way the Titans should be at 8.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————

    That tells you how bad this product is right now and partially why ratings are dropping, and why Goodell was so brazen in cheating the Pats.

  41. Not complaining about the rankings, but let’s be straight about something….

    When the Vikings and Steelers played, it was Keenum’s first start. He has had time to get comfortable in the offense and develop chemistry with his receivers, and they are playing well now. (Btw….is it a coincidence that the offense is doing better with Hill at RT instead of Remmers?) The defense has held two of the top offenses in the NFC to a total of 16 points in the last 3 weeks.

    I will take a rematch now and be confident in a Vikings win. Just ask Detroit…..

  42. My Lions are in a freefall. 3rd down and 7 and they had only 9 players on the field. 25 yards and a 1st down later, I want blood.

  43. I am objective and therefore have to admit it… Wilson may indeed have a solid MVP case. I’ve never seen a QB forced to around on just about every single freaking play due to a hot trash OL.

    Monday night… that was impressive.

  44. Titans should be up one spot, head to head victory over the Hawks in Titan Town a few weeks ago. And as many posters have said, Steelers over Vikes for the same exact reason.

  45. The best thing about the new #1 team in these rankings? They are SO freaking GOOD on the road! If they can hammer the Steelers on the 17th… look out!

    🙂

  46. Bengals don’t renew Marvin Lewis.
    They trade AJ McCarron to the Browns in exchange for Hue Jackson.
    Both teams happy.

  47. It’s sad and almost cruel to give Vikings’ fans hope of winning a championship. But we have all seen this movie before and we all know very well how it ends…. To make matters worse, next year Aaron Rogers will be back and the Packers will treat the Vikings like their little brother once again

  48. I believe the Patriots still haven’t beaten a team with a winning record all season (Saints don’t count, that defense was awful in week 2)

    —-
    They’ve beaten the defending NFC champs plus the Saints and you bet your sweet dollar it counts. 🙂

    The Steelers benefit from a cream puff division, much worse than the AFC East and also were fortunate enough to miss A-Rodgers. Undeniable.

  49. Not a Philly fan, but I still say the Eagles are clearly the best team. The offense can attack you in so many ways and opposing QBs are constantly under duress.

    I saw them lose to Seattle, but it was a tough spot and they missed out on at least three additional TDs with uncharacteristic mistakes. I think they’d be the Patriots by 20 if the Super Bowl was this weekend.

  50. It would take an EPIC meltdown for the Vikings to lose the division at this point… but it IS possible and it IS what the Vikings do best… and these purples know it. Hence, the ongoing and never ending Packer obsession.

  51. Vikings haven’t ever said “one more win and we will believe” though. They have said they are taking it one game at a time and if you read between the lines, they aren’t saying “we will ever believe in Keenum.” They are very clearly saying “the job is his for one more game.”

  52. puckskin says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm
    Steelers at 2 is laughable. With that logic Colts, Bengals, and Packers are top 10 easy!

    The line of logic between the Steelers at 2 and the Colts, Bengals, and Packers being top 10 because of the Steelers being 2 is nonexistent. Steelers are 4-1 against playoff teams. Teams struggle against bad teams, if they didn’t then games wouldn’t need to be played. Patriots have close wins over bad teams too.

  53. The Pats should be #1…but the arrogance of their fans is unbearable. What happens IF you lose – will you come back and point to your comments here? You talk about how that offense rolls through everyone. Have you looked at your secondary? Have you thought about just MAYBE A. Brown and L. Bell get rolling?

    Steelers shouldn’t be #2. They lost that game last night because of one very poor holding call against Cincy and the running back picking up a linebacker. Green scores and it’s 24-10, Bengals. Pitt doesn’t come back from that.

    The NFC race is so much better with very good teams.

  56. I don’t worry about power rankings nor do I worry about compliments or adulation about my team. I just have to believe in them and know they’re good, and they darn well ARE. SKOL.

    (Oh and I predict that pretty good Browns defense will be instrumental in getting their 1st win this week)

  58. 11. Ravens (7-5; No. 12): The last team the Patriots or Steelers want to see in the playoffs is closer and closer to getting there.
    ————-
    hardly. i think either team would be lining up to play a team w/ a qb who can’t/won’t throw deep.

  59. nhpats says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    It’s sad and almost cruel to give Vikings’ fans hope of winning a championship. But we have all seen this movie before and we all know very well how it ends…. To make matters worse, next year Aaron Rogers will be back and the Packers will treat the Vikings like their little brother once again
    ————————————
    I couldn’t agree more.
    It seems if you give these Viking fans even an ounce of success they become absolutely insufferable.
    Next year will obviously be a different story with Rodgers back and things will go back to normal.

  60. What I don’t understand is with so much parity in the league how can the Browns not get lucky once. How are they this bad for this long? I feel for the Browns fans but when do you walk away? When do you vote with your dollars? That’s the rub about being a “fan” and with Browns fans they’ve suffered for so long its become the norm and there is almost an honor in sticking with a bad team. So is ownership really trying to get a better product if the bad one brings honor to the fans that have stuck with them?

  62. I am a 49er fan, and I disagree with the Niners being ranked 27, ahead of teams that have more wins. Don’t count the chickens before the eggs hatch. Let them win more games (I think they will win this week against the Texans) before ranking them higher.

  63. Week 13 highlights

    With the Eagles loss, the next 3 teams all move up and establish their PFT high water mark for the season. The loss stops Philly’s run at 6 weeks in the top spot. If the Pats run the table, they could end up with a 9-week run in the penthouse suite of Florio Towers.

    Steelers and Vikes could also have a 7-week or longer stay at the top, but they will need the Pats to lose in the next couple of weeks. And that could happen as the Steelers play the Pats in Week 15. Forget the Lombardi Trophy implications; that game has huge implications for PFT top spot streaks!

    Eagles at 4, Rams at 5 and Browns at 32. Wentz and Goff were the consensus 1-2 picks at QB that year among draft analysts. Confirmation they would be quality players probably came when the Browns traded away the top pick.

    Speaking of Browns at 32, this is their 8th consecutive week at the bottom. They have already clinched the longest PFT low-point streak (Broncos can only get to 6 straight weeks in the #30 spot which is their worst Power Ranking of the season.)

    Titans at 8 is their PFT high ranking for the season.

    Giants were at 31 for a couple weeks earlier in the year, and are back at 31 again this week. This organization clearly knows how to break a streak…

    Last week I said the Niners have consistency going for them (PFT rank in the 30s all season). This week, everything blew up. The front office and QB suddenly look like they are all on the same page, and the anthem protests are in disarray.

    The Vikings should be heavy favorites in their remaining 4 regular season games

    “The Chiefs and Jets will be neck and neck after Week 13!” said no one in any context that is not protected by doctor/patient confidentiality. Who knew that the ultimate PFT contest would be to see whether the Jets can get into the top 20 in the same week the Chiefs fall out?

    Pats (preseason 1, current 1), Steelers (4,2), Seahawks (7,7), Titans (10,8), Lions (15,17), Cards (22,24), Bengals (21,23) and Browns (31,32) are all vying for the Dennis Green “They are who we said they are!” trophy given to the team that finishes closest to its preseason ranking.

    As always, thumbs up if you want to read more of this next week, or thumbs down if you want me to slide down an 8 foot razor blade into a barrel of rubbing alcohol..

  65. “That “elephant in the room” is probably going to sit on their heads”

    Thats just going to make a Bengal jealous of an Elephant.

  66. Not sure where this notion that Rodgers return next year will make everything “back to normal”…. assume he was playing and the Vikings lose both games to the Packers. Okay, now they only finish 12-4 and maybe the Packers win the division. Sure.

    But now let’s deal in reality. Broken collarbone in his throwing shoulder. At his age. Do you really think he comes back the way he went out? Don’t get me wrong, Rodgers at 80% is still one of the best in the league, but he will need a team around him now more than before. Get a new DC. I think there is talent on that D, it just is not being utilized. Feature the run more and make teams respect it. Rodgers injury may be a blessing for the end of his career…. the team needs to learn to play without him so they can better support him.

    Looking forward to the battles of the next few years between these teams. Hope it will be as good as it could be.

  67. JackTatumHit says:

    December 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    nhpats says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    It’s sad and almost cruel to give Vikings’ fans hope of winning a championship. But we have all seen this movie before and we all know very well how it ends…. To make matters worse, next year Aaron Rogers will be back and the Packers will treat the Vikings like their little brother once again
    ————————————
    I couldn’t agree more.
    It seems if you give these Viking fans even an ounce of success they become absolutely insufferable.
    Next year will obviously be a different story with Rodgers back and things will go back to normal.
    /////////////////
    The Vikings will now have won the division 2 out of 3 years. I’d say things are already back to normal…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!