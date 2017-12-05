Who should be the next Giants coach?

Getty Images

Fortunately for Giants fans, they’re looking for a new coach. Unfortunately for Giants fans, the same people who hired the last coach will be hiring the next coach.

So they need all the help they can get. On Tuesday, the son of a former Giants quarterback joined me to make some free suggestions.

Our ideas, along with a debate on those ideas, appear in the video attached to this post. Check if out, if you will.

Of course, there’s a good chance that the person who hires the coach will be the General Manager. Making the hiring of the General Manager far more important.