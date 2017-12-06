Adrian Peterson remains out of practice, needing “time” to heal

AP

Adrian Peterson missed practice again Wednesday, and Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the running back needs “time” for his neck injury to heal.

“Really just time. Time and doctors,” Arians said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

On his final carry two weeks ago against Jacksonville, Peterson smashed his head into the ground when he was sandwiched by Marcell Dareus, Tashaun Gipson and Paul Posluszny, bending Peterson’s neck awkwardly. Peterson played two more snaps.

He missed practice all last week as well as Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Kerwynn Williams replaced Peterson and gained 97 yards on 16 carries despite two cracked ribs.

“I know my opportunities are few and far between to begin with, but I never think of it selfishly that way,” Williams said. “I’m more about helping my teammates the best I can.”