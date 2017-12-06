Amari Cooper out of concussion protocol, misses practice with ankle injury

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has cleared concussion protocol, with the team no longer listing his head injury on their injury report. That’s the good news.

The bad news is Cooper still hasn’t returned to practice. He was a non-participant Wednesday because of his injured left ankle.

Cooper has not practiced or played since being hit in the head by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on Nov. 26. The league fined Stewart $24,308 for the illegal hit.

The Raiders, though, did see the return of their other starting wideout Wednesday as Michael Crabtree was back on the practice field after serving a one-game suspension.