Andrus Peat out, Mark Ingram questionable for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints will be without left guard Andrus Peat tomorrow night against the Falcons, but they may get running back Mark Ingram back on the field.

Peat has been ruled out on the team’s final injury report of the week, while Ingram is listed as questionable.

Neither practiced this week, with Peat dealing with a groin injury and Ingram nursing a toe issue.

Peat started at left tackle last week in the place of Terron Armstead, but Armstead is also listed as questionable with thigh and shoulder issues.

Also questionable for the Saints are safety Marcus Williams, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and defensive end Trey Hendrickson. All three were listed as limited in practice today, which is a good sign they could participate.