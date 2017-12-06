Ben Roethlisberger: Gronk should get a harsher punishment than JuJu

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2017, 11:35 AM EST
Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski are both suspended for this week’s games, but both will be back next week when their teams play each other. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think that’s right.

Roethlisberger told reporters he thought the suspension for Smith-Schuster was overly harsh, considering Smith-Schuster’s hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict came on a bang-bang play in the course of a typical football situation. Gronkowski, on the other hand, blindsided a prone opponent who was lying on the ground after a play.

“I didn’t think it was warranted, I thought maybe a fine,” Roethlisberger said of Smith-Schuster’s discipline. “You look at what Gronk did and what JuJu did, they got the same suspension. I don’t know that that’s necessarily fair.”

The problem with NFL discipline is that there are no consistent standards for what constitutes a fine, what constitutes a one-game suspension and what constitutes a multiple-game suspension. The on-field officials are also inconsistent about deciding when to eject a player and when to allow a player to stay in the game after a personal foul. Players are left confused about why seemingly different offenses result in the same punishments.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Gronk should get a harsher punishment than JuJu

  2. He’s absolutely right, it didn’t even have anything to do with football, it was a wrestling move.

    Rumor has it he did as part of his deal with the WWE.

  4. It’s the same reason why Screamin’ A. Smith wanted Gronk suspended more games…so that he is out in 2 weeks when his Steelers play the Patriots.

  5. “Ben not like inconsistent punishment. Ben once serve suspension despite lack of conviction. Ben not forget.”

  8. Big Ben is right on this one, no different than Alonzo hit on Flacco, it was a bang, bang play and on the filed. The Gronk hit, play was over, White was laying on the ground out of bounds.

  9. I’d rather the League just be honest with me and drop this whole charade.

    If they wanted a cleaner and safer game, they could have it. They’re not the least bit interested in that. Their actions prove it with each and every episode.

  10. Drama Queen Ben seems to forget that Ju-Ju then proceeded to stand over Burfict and taunted him… so let’s not get all high and mighty.

  11. Maybe if you hadn’t been so nonchalant in your comments after the game along with the “karma baby”s in the locker room that left little doubt that it wasn’t premeditated, they would have gone easier.

  12. Big Ben’s right. It’s not even close to being fair. JUJU should have been fined. Gronk should of got even a harsher penalty. I hope that big goofball gets what’s coming to him. Karma!

  13. joetoronto says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:37 am
    He’s absolutely right, it didn’t even have anything to do with football, it was a wrestling move.
    Rumor has it he did as part of his deal with the WWE.

    ———-

    He’s absolutely wrong.

    The punishment is fair in both cases.

    Gronk is a first time offender, that reacted irresponsibly in a moment of frustration and committed a dangerous after the whistle hit on a defenseless player. That deserves 1 game given his track record and the fact that it wasn’t premeditated.

    JuJu intentionally targeted the dirtiest player in the league with a blind side headshot after both teams were warned about this stuff. Then he stood over Burfict to really rub in that he meant to do it. He meant to hurt Burfict. Totally premeditated. Looking for a chance to take his head off. He did it on the field in a football play. One game is fair for that too.

  14. joetoronto says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:37 am
    He’s absolutely right, it didn’t even have anything to do with football, it was a wrestling move.

    Rumor has it he did as part of his deal with the WWE.

    ————

    After watching a number of Raiders’ games this season, I didn’t see much from them that had much to do with football either

  15. Fine for Ju-Ju, maybe tack on a little extra $$ for the taunt. Gronk still needs to sit for a game. The fact he doesn’t have a rap sheet like Burfict or Suh is why it’s only 1 game. Either of those guys would’ve been sitting multiple games for that play

  16. Hi opinion won’t matter much.

    A Steeler fan posted a video on the popular online video site with the following title: “DEFLATE GATE & WHY SCIENCE SAYS THE PATRIOTS DID NOT TAMPER WITH FOOTBALLS”

    That video didn’t seem stop countless fools from continuing to believe that air must have been removed from footballs if the PSI numbers are lower than when the footballs were measured indoors.

    The PSI information that the NFL collected during the 2015 NFL season would set the record straight….unfortunately that PSI information is still being hidden from football fans.

  17. LOL

    Translation: I really hoped Goodell would cheat the Pats more to help us.

    Tell us, Ben, what do think Bobby McCain should get? Just the 1 gamer to match Gronk and Smith-Schuster’s egregious infractions?

  19. Oh look Ben Roethlisberger is crying before playing the Pats again. I’ve seen Steelers fans lie and justify that Burfict hit by saying it was a legal play when they damn well know it wasn’t oh and Schuster lied and said he didn’t know who he hit when he taunted Burfict after the play. Roethlisberger knows if Gronk plays the Steelers will get crushed.

  22. I can’t argue too much. JuJu’s hit and taunting, as ugly as it was, did happen during the play. Gronk hit the guy on the ground several seconds after the play was over, and he lined up his shot. I’m not a fan of either team by the way.

  23. Why does a game suspension require losing a paycheck? The player suspended should be given the option to earn back the game check through service or teaching the game to children.

    I definitely agree sitting out a game is an eye opener and should be used more.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!