Bengals fail to sell nearly 10,000 tickets for Steelers game

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
Getty Images

The standard response to the many images of empty seats at NFL games in 2016 is that the tickets, while not used, were sold. In Cincinnati, that’s not the case.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier (via SportsBusiness Daily), the Bengals failed to sell nearly 10,000 tickets to Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

The paid attendance for the game was 56,029. Paul Brown Stadium holds 65,515. It was the smallest crowd for a Steelers-Bengals game since 1995, when only 54,646 showed up for what was an AFC Central battle at Riverfront Stadium.

Bengals attendance has dropped 10 percent this year, with an average crowd of 54,367 per game. Apart from the team’s 5-7 record, the lack of local interest in the franchise could be the biggest factor in the potential decision by owner Mike Brown to move on from coach Marvin Lewis, after 15 years as the coach.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bengals fail to sell nearly 10,000 tickets for Steelers game

  1. IMO it has more to do with the crappy upper corner seats at Paul Brown Stadium than the lack of fan interest. Either drop the upper corner seats to $10 a game or just go ahead and tarp them. I was a season ticket holder for years, however sitting in my living room with my family enjoying the game on the 60 inch by the fire is a lot more enjoyable than paying $300 for my family to attend a game.

  2. Take note Mike Brown. Fans have had enough mediocrity and status quo mindset. Changes must be made or things are going to get much much worse.

    Frustrated Lifelong Bengal Fan

  3. IMO it has more to do with the crappy upper corner seats at Paul Brown Stadium than the lack of fan interest. Either drop the upper corner seats to $10 a game or just go ahead and tarp them. I was a season ticket holder for years, however sitting in my living room with my family enjoying the game on the 60 inch by the fire is a lot more enjoyable than paying $300 for my family to attend a game.
    ___________________________________

    It’s that, but also fan interest in supporting an owner that thinks mediocre is good enough.

  6. Watch Marvin’s press conference today and you’ll see why. The dude somehow laughs thru the entire thing after getting embarrassed once again on National TV by the Steelers.

  7. After watching the Bengals blow that lead, I’d say the folks that stayed home were the lucky ones…and the smart ones.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!