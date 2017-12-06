Bill O’Brien on C.J. Fiedorowicz: We expect to have him in the future

Getty Images

C.J. Fiedorowicz‘s football future is an obvious topic of conversation after the Texans placed the tight end on injured reserve with his third concussion since August.

But Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Wednesday he expects Fiedorowicz to return next season.

“No discussion with him yet,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Have to let the player get back to feeling normal. We’ll sit down and talk about where he’s thinking about things. C.J. has been a really top-notch football player. We expect to have him in the future.”

Fiedorowicz, who signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract extension before the regular season, was diagnosed with a concussion in the preseason. After sustaining another concussion in the season opener, he went on short-term injured reserve for eight games. Fiedorowicz played four more games before going on season-ending IR.

He finished with 14 catches for 127 yards in five games.