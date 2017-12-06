Chiefs suspend Marcus Peters for one game

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that the team was evaluating possible discipline for cornerback Marcus Peters after Peters left the field early during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Reid revealed the result of that evaluation on Wednesday. Reid announced that Peters has been suspended for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Peters left the field after drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing a penalty flag into the stands after teammate Steven Nelson was called for a penalty on a Jets two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter. Peters apparently thought he was ejected from the game and was escorted from the field by Chiefs personnel before returning a short time later when the situation was sorted out.

Peters was not wearing socks or leg pads when he returned to the sideline, but, per Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Reid didn’t say which of the developments he felt warranted a suspension.

Without Peters, the Chiefs may not have a choice about giving Darrelle Revis extended playing time against Oakland. Revis played 39 first-half snaps against the Jets and Reid said after the game that he was easing the veteran back into action. Nelson, Terrence Mitchell, Phillip Gaines and Kenneth Acker are the other options.