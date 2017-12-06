Chris Boswell named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

It may be lost to history given the injuries and suspensions that came from the game, but the Steelers did kind of win the game on a last-second field goal.

So it’s good that Chris Boswell get some recognition after the fact.

Boswell hit the game-winner as time expired, to win AFC special teams player of the week honors.

It was his second straight deciding kick at the end of the game, after hitting the winner against the Packers the week before. He’s a solid 28-of-31 (90.3 percent) on field goals this year.

The game was marred by hard/actionable hits, and player injuries, but Boswell is giving the Steelers something to latch onto.