Chris Hogan back on practice field

The Patriots won’t have tight end Rob Gronkowski in the lineup against the Dolphins on Monday night, but they may have wide receiver Chris Hogan back in action.

Hogan has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury, but multiple reporters who were at the team’s practice on Wednesday report that he was on the field working with his teammates. The Patriots won’t put out an injury report until Thursday, so the level of his participation will remain a mystery but getting back to any kind of work is a step in the right direction for Hogan.

Hogan had 33 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in the first eight games of the season.

Several players were not spotted on the practice field, including quarterback Tom Brady, cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Brady has not practiced the last two Wednesdays and the team may be doling out some extra rest for other players with an additional day to prepare before facing Miami.