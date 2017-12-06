Cowboys’ David Irving in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving finished last week’s game against Washington, but has a problem now.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Irving is being held out of practice today because of an after-the-fact concussion diagnosis.

After last week’s game, it was mentioned that he may have suffered a concussion, so apparently that was the case.

Being in the protocol now means he’d have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before Sunday if he’s going to play against the Giants.

Irving has bounced back well from his four-game PED suspension to start the year, with 7.0 sacks in eight games.