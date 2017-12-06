Cowboys don’t think Dak Prescott’s hand will be an issue

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hurt his right hand during last Thursday’s win and briefly left the field to get X-rays, but didn’t wind up missing any snaps because Ryan Switzer‘s punt return touchdown kept the offense off the field until Prescott was ready to return to action.

Prescott said after the game that his hand was OK and it doesn’t look like the intervening days have done anything to change that outlook. Prescott was at practice on Wednesday and coach Jason Garrett said, via David Helman of the team’s website, that he doesn’t “anticipate that being a real issue” against the Giants this weekend.

The Cowboys have linebacker Sean Lee back at practice this week and he’s expected back in the lineup after missing the last three games.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick, left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La'el Collins, linebacker Justin Durant and defensive lineman David Irving did not take part in the practice.