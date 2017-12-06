Dak Prescott said he has “no limitations” with bruised hand

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw Wednesday for the first time since bruising his right hand in the victory over Washington on Nov. 30.

Prescott, who had “no limitations” during practice, expects to be 100 percent for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“It’s not holding me back at doing anything,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s simply bruised. It’s fine. Good to go.”

Prescott’s hand took a hit from the facemask of Washington linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons in the first half. He did not miss a play after X-rays were negative.

Prescott said he spent six days icing his throwing hand and getting massages to rub out the swelling.

He began Wednesday’s practice wearing a protective pad, via Moore, but quickly shed it.

“That pad eventually came off in practice,” Prescott said. “You [media] were just there early. That wasn’t even worth it.

“It felt great. There weren’t any restrictions. It didn’t feel like my hand was bothering me or any limitations on throwing the ball or anything.”

The Cowboys list him as a full participant in practice.