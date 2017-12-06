Dean Lowry named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Dean Lowry got an unexpected chance to do the Lambeau Leap.

He also got an unexpected award for it.

The Packers defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week, after recovering a Jameis Winston fumble and returning it 62-yards for a touchdown. Needless to say, it was his first touchdown.

He also had a sack in the win over the Buccaneers, as the Packers hold onto their slim playoff hopes.

The second-year defensive end is growing into more of a role with the Packers, one of the homegrown players their system is based on. The 2016 fourth-rounder has moved into the starting lineup this year, and has a pair of sacks this season.