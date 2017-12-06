DeShawn Shead returns to practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

After being out nearly 11 months following a torn ACL in the playoffs last January, cornerback Deshawn Shead returned to the practice field with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Shead has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list following a pair of knee surgeries this offseason. He had reconstructive surgery on his knee in late January and needed a clean up procedure to address some scar tissue that had built up right before the start of training camp in July.

“We’re really fired up for that,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s been a long haul for him. Any time you’ve ever heard me talk about him I would tell you he’s ridiculously on it in terms of his rehab and his effort and his preparation and all that and I’m thrilled for him to come back to the practice (field) now. He has three weeks to show where he is and all that and we’ll take a good look at it with our fingers crossed and high hopes that he’ll be able to help us out.”

Shead has a 21-day window to practice before the Seahawks have to put him on their active roster or end his season by moving him to injured reserve. Shead didn’t believe it would take him the full three weeks of practice to be ready to play. However, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to get in game shape with just three days of practice before the team heads to Jacksonville this Friday.

“I’m just ready to get out there and be able to help this team as much as possible, anywhere we need it,” Shead said. “I expect to earn my spot back, and I expect to earn my way back on the field. Nothing was ever given to me, that’s what I know. So I have to go out and prove myself again.”

Shead started 15 games for Seattle at cornerback last season, recording 81 tackles, 14 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He could provide a veteran reinforcement at cornerback following the loss of Richard Sherman for the season to a torn Achilles.