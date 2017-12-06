Doug Baldwin thinks Seahawks are poised for another December surge

Getty Images

Even with the knowledge the Seahawks won’t have Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor or Cliff Avril for the rest of the season, wide receiver Doug Baldwin is optimistic about his team’s chances of making another late season charge after a 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

“I do. I contemplated in my head whether I wanted to say that out loud, whether I wanted to jinx it, but I do,” Baldwin said in the locker room after the game. “I believe that this is the start of something that we’ve seen in the past. Again, like I said I told Russell, whatever this is we need to capture it, we need to hold onto it and continue to push forward to get better because the truth of the matter is we still have so much left in the tank”

The Seahawks have been remarkably successful in December since 2012 when Russell Wilson took over as the team’s starting quarterback. They are 20-5 in regular season games played in December and January over that span.

Seattle’s beleaguered offensive line as settled in over the last few weeks following the acquisition of Duane Brown and return of Luke Joeckel from knee surgery. A rushing game that’s been nonexistent all year saw a spark from Mike Davis last week against the Eagles. They’ve also had just 11 penalties total over the last two weeks after being on pace to break the league record for penalties in a season through the first 11 weeks.

Whether that will be enough to offset the losses on defense remains to be seen, but their past success has Baldwin believing they are on the cusp of another run.

“With our defense, we’re establishing our run game again, we’ve got some guys who have been banged up for the past few weeks, past few months who are going to come back so we’re looking forward to capturing what we had tonight and using this to make a run and push for it,” Baldwin said.