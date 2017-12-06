Dwayne Allen may finally get his chance to shine for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots will have neither Rob Gronkowski nor Martellus Bennett to play tight end on Monday night against the Dolphins. Which means that Dwayne Allen will get his chance to become the team’s top option.

But Allen has only five catches for 40 yards in 12 games this season. And his first reception didn’t happen until Week 10.

Coach Bill Belichick still has faith in Allen.

“Dwayne works hard,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “He does whatever we ask him to do. He works very hard at it, whatever his role is. His role in the Tampa game was different than the role before or however it turns out. Sometimes we’re in more three-receiver sets, sometimes it’s more two-receiver sets, sometimes it’s a fullback, sometimes it’s a fullback and two tight ends, sometimes it’s two tight ends. He’s ready to go and always prepared and always works hard at his job, tries to get it right. We all make mistakes. We all correct them and try to do them better the next time. He’s embraced that.”

The question is whether the game plan for Monday night will embrace Allen’s default role as the No. 1 tight end.