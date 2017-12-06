Eli Manning will start, Spagnuolo says he discussed decision with Mara

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Geno Smith has been benched after one game, and Eli Manning is back as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo says he made the decision, but he added that he discussed the matter with Giants owner John Mara.

“Eli Manning will be the quarterback for this team in this game,” Spagnuolo said. “When Mr. John Mara and I talked, one of the first things he asked was about the quarterback situation, and I said, ‘John, my gut is right now Eli should be the starter.'”

Owners don’t usually get involved in personnel decisions, but the situation with the Giants this year is highly unusual: Coach Ben McAdoo benched Manning, a franchise icon, last week, only to get fired this week. Now McAdoo is gone and Manning is back.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Eli Manning will start, Spagnuolo says he discussed decision with Mara

  2. The only reason Mara fired McAdoo when he did was to make it look like McAdoo was to blame for the Eli fiasco. Mara had many opportunities (and reasons) to pull the trigger earlier and he didn’t. Right now this once great franchise is a rudderless ship.

  8. “Owners don’t usually get involved in personnel decisions, but the situation with the Giants this year is highly unusual: Coach Ben McAdoo benched Manning, a franchise icon, last week, only to get fired this week.”

    You left out the part where the true author of the mess the Giants have become was also fired leaving no one but Mara for Spags to discuss it with.

  9. McAdoo got screwed. I don’t think he is a great coach, but you always deserve a full year after a playoff run. Also think of the New York area-Mangini got fired because he didn’t have the guts to bench Favre. McAdoo did the right thing for the Giants future, and the new coach screwed up by starting Manning again. Commit to the kids for the rest of the season and see who wants to be there/is good enough.

    Not a huge Dallas guy, but Romo/Garrett put the playbook on how this should have played out.

  11. I did not like what he pulled around the draft, but I’ll give Eli credit for being stand up about this in the public. I’m hoping he’s angling to get out of there.

  12. Spags wont bother with this nonsense for a 4 games interim HC gig. Probably wont be with the Giants next year anyway. I wouldnt want to be associated with this situation either. Wonder if he accepted to take charge with the condition of starting whatever QB he wanted.

  14. Eli is an average to poor regular season QB who got hot in the playoffs with a team that had a great defense End of Story

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!