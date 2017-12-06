Eric Weddle is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens had their best offensive day of the season against the Lions last Sunday in a 44-20 win over the Lions that bolstered their chances of making the playoffs.

Even with the offense leading the way, there was room for one of their defensive stars to shine. Safety Eric Weddle was that star and he was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Weddle set up a touchdown in the first quarter when he forced quarterback Matthew Stafford to fumble on a sack. Defensive lineman Willie Henry recovered the fumble to set up a touchdown that made the score 17-0.

Weddle would strike again in the fourth quarter. Weddle picked off Jake Rudock, who replaced Stafford after a hand injury, and returned the ball 45 yards for the final touchdown of the game. It was the 28th interception and fourth interception return for a touchdown of Weddle’s career.