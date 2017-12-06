Execution of Goodell deal limits Jerry Jones’ options

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to be under the impression that the owners would have one last chance to debate the proposed contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell before the contract became finalized. Now that the contract has been finalized, Jones’ options are dramatically limited.

Before the Compensation Committee signed a binding contract with Goodell, Jones simply needed to recruit 23 owners to revise or rescind the resolution from May that authorized the Committee to execute the contract. Now that a binding deal has been executed by the NFL and Goodell, any effort to scrap the deal would be subject to the contractual rights that Goodell has secured via the new deal, triggering at a minimum whatever buyout provisions were negotiated.

But if Jones was indeed under the impression that he’d have one last chance to recruit enough owners to kill the deal — and if it was with that belief that he abandoned his threat to file suit — litigation could potentially be back on the table, with an effort to use the court system to invalidate the deal.

However it plays out, look for Jones to have something to say about it, sooner or later.