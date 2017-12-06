Execution of Goodell deal limits Jerry Jones’ options

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2017, 3:38 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to be under the impression that the owners would have one last chance to debate the proposed contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell before the contract became finalized. Now that the contract has been finalized, Jones’ options are dramatically limited.

Before the Compensation Committee signed a binding contract with Goodell, Jones simply needed to recruit 23 owners to revise or rescind the resolution from May that authorized the Committee to execute the contract. Now that a binding deal has been executed by the NFL and Goodell, any effort to scrap the deal would be subject to the contractual rights that Goodell has secured via the new deal, triggering at a minimum whatever buyout provisions were negotiated.

But if Jones was indeed under the impression that he’d have one last chance to recruit enough owners to kill the deal — and if it was with that belief that he abandoned his threat to file suit — litigation could potentially be back on the table, with an effort to use the court system to invalidate the deal.

However it plays out, look for Jones to have something to say about it, sooner or later.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Execution of Goodell deal limits Jerry Jones’ options

  2. Not a huge Jerry Jones guy.

    Not by any stretch of the imagination. But I think he’s right on this point: Godell is NOT good for the game of football, hence, the owner’s bottom line.

    Football will be finished in the next decade.

  4. Jones will not NEED to say anything.

    Buoyed by his new feeling of power, it won’t take the commissioner very long to put on his Random Roger cape and mask and make his next baffling move.

    And given the troubles of Mara, Roger’s puppet strings have been loosened considerably.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!