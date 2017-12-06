Four teams can clinch division titles this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
With four weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus and the race for four division titles could come to an end this weekend.

The NFL has released the playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14 and they include two teams in each division that can wrap up home games in the postseason. The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win or a Bills loss while the Steelers will be AFC North champs if they beat the Ravens. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff spot with a Bills loss.

In the NFC, the Eagles will take the East with a win over the Rams or a Cowboys loss to the Giants. The Vikings will wrap up the North with a win or losses by both the Lions and Packers.

Three other teams can wrap up playoff berths, although none of them can do it by simply winning their games.

JAGUARS

If the Dolphins, Bills, Chargers and Jets all lose while the Jags beat the Seahawks, Jacksonville will have a playoff spot booked.

RAMS

If the Rams beat the Eagles, they’ll need losses from the Falcons, Packers, Lions, Panthers and Cowboys to ensure a playoff trip.

SAINTS

The Saints don’t need to have quite as many results go their way if they beat the Falcons on Thursday night. A Panthers loss coupled with a loss by either the Lions or Cowboys would do the trick as would losses by the Lions and Packers.

15 responses to “Four teams can clinch division titles this weekend

  1. The good teams are mentioned in this article. For some teams, it’s just playing out the season. And wondering about their decline.

  3. Don’t all the teams have to interview a minority candidate before they make the playoffs?

    Is there a Rooney Rule equivalent to making the playoffs or for some odd reason are the best teams the ones that make it?

  4. This is when the typical dirty teams take the cheap shops since they realize their season is over (Miami)….. Of course, Pitt is the exception as they are cheap all year long.

  6. Playoffs and Rams in the same sentence, and not talking about missing them again! This has been a great season for us die hard Rams fans who have suffered a long time. Not sure how they would do in the playoffs, but just being a team in the conversation is a win for me. Gonna enjoy this ride no matter how far it goes.

  9. Most reports disrespect the Titans but this takes the biscuit.

    How can Jacksonville possibly win the AFC south dependent on all those other divisional leaders losing yet not rely on their divisional opponents losing WHO HAVE THE SAME RECORD, not forgetting the tiebreaker right now?

  @coutre says:
    Don’t all the teams have to interview a minority candidate before they make the playoffs? Is there a Rooney Rule equivalent to making the playoffs or for some odd reason are the best teams the ones that make it?
    ===================================================================================
    Bigotry rears its ugly head in every occasion. To draw that connection to the list of potential division winners indicates a serious lack of intelligence and a strong sense of privilege.

  13. canadianfan33 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    Playoffs and Rams in the same sentence, and not talking about missing them again! This has been a great season for us die hard Rams fans who have suffered a long time. Not sure how they would do in the playoffs, but just being a team in the conversation is a win for me. Gonna enjoy this ride no matter how far it goes.
    ——————-

    I don’t know any more than anyone else, but I think the Rams look pretty damned good!
    Enjoy watching your team in the post-season! I sure wouldn’t write them off against anyone!

  14. This has been a great season for us die hard Rams fans who have suffered a long time.

    >>

    Original Rams fan, or subplant from St. Louis. Just curious

  15. Hate to say it, but we need a Vikings win this weekend. Rooting for the Saints as well.

    And is it me or is it surreal to see the two biggest trolls on Pft talking to each other about the Packers….again. Man we occupy some headspace to the west.

