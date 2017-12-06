Four teams can clinch division titles this weekend

Getty Images

With four weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus and the race for four division titles could come to an end this weekend.

The NFL has released the playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14 and they include two teams in each division that can wrap up home games in the postseason. The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win or a Bills loss while the Steelers will be AFC North champs if they beat the Ravens. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff spot with a Bills loss.

In the NFC, the Eagles will take the East with a win over the Rams or a Cowboys loss to the Giants. The Vikings will wrap up the North with a win or losses by both the Lions and Packers.

Three other teams can wrap up playoff berths, although none of them can do it by simply winning their games.

JAGUARS

If the Dolphins, Bills, Chargers and Jets all lose while the Jags beat the Seahawks, Jacksonville will have a playoff spot booked.

RAMS

If the Rams beat the Eagles, they’ll need losses from the Falcons, Packers, Lions, Panthers and Cowboys to ensure a playoff trip.

SAINTS

The Saints don’t need to have quite as many results go their way if they beat the Falcons on Thursday night. A Panthers loss coupled with a loss by either the Lions or Cowboys would do the trick as would losses by the Lions and Packers.