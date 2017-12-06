George Iloka’s suspension overturned

What seemed to be an emotional overreaction in suspending Bengals safety George Iloka apparently looked different after hearing officer Derrick Brooks slept on it.

The league announced that Brooks overturned Iloka’s one-game suspension, and gave him a $36,464.50 fine instead.

That’s the right call, as his action was more like the commonly fined hits we’ve seen over the course of the year, and less like premeditated acts like Rob Gronkowski‘s elbow smash.

That’s good news for the Bengals, and especially Iloka, who would have lost a $235,000 game check and a $31,250 per-game roster bonus if he had been suspended.

But it’s another hit for a league that looks foolish at times with it’s random interpretations of the rules. Until they have a consistent (and consistently applied) standard, they set themselves up for this kind of embarrassment.

42 responses to “George Iloka’s suspension overturned

  2. Just a run of the mill brain spear that cripples most players later in life. Nothing to see here folks, it happened before the whistle.

    Now how about Gronk’s pig-pile???? Grab the stakes and torches.

  5. Good. The blatant favoritism the nfl has shown the Patriots over the years has destroyed the integrity of the game.

  6. so the only reason that they kept Shuster’s hit was because of the taunting aspect ?

    So, now Taunting is a reason to be suspended ?

  8. What a disgrace.

    Iloka goes head-hunting and gets nothing. JJSS gets the same suspension as Gronk, even though Gronk’s shenanigans were ten times worse.

    Just another day in Goodellandia.

  10. How in the world can someone deduce that something is “less pre-meditated” than someone else’s hit?

    If anything, it looks like the clean playing Gronk simply snapped after another game of being mauled.

    How is that pre-meditated?

    I mean, LOL!!

    The cheating and spinning by the ones who so badly want to smear the Pats is absolutely stupefying.

    Smith-Schuster clearly lined up Burfict as did Iloka to Brown’s face. Iloka could have easily hit him in the chest, for example.

    Anyone who knows football knows this. Those aren’t accidents.

  12. Well Gronk got off light, JuJu got screwed, and they ignored Iloka. Not sure what’s worse, NFL officiating or NFL punishments.

  13. This decision is a mistake. Due to a horrible rule–“the catch rule”, there is way to much incentive to dislodge a receiver from ball in endzone, thus taking the td off the board. Had Antonio Brown not miraculously held onto that ball there would have been a penalty yet the touch down would have not counted due to an illegal play that might have resulted in the game’s outcome being reversed.

    My point here is that there is significant upside to player’s team for player to illegally separate opponent from ball. Non-suspension punishment does not solve the issue–determent must accomplish what it needs to accomplish.

  14. For a long time i was wondering why players like Gronk, Juju (and lots of others) – bothered to appeal suspensions that were so obviously gonna be upheld (or in Gronks case, should be extended to two games).

    And then this happens, a player commits a penalty for an illegal hit, but due to the context (AFC North football) he’s somehow suspended for a penalty that did not warrant a suspension in prior cases this season.

    It just is obvious that the NFL is handing out suspensions very publicly, expecting the appeals process to fix any errors in a low key fashion. – as a result there is no respect for initial discipline being handed out, and everybody just appeals anything.

    Having watched other sports where you felt a sense of shame when appeals were denied, how the sports media in the US completely disregards the insanity of Gronk attempting to appeal a suspension that he was lucky was not longer.

    Gronk and other people bothering to appeal obvious suspensions should be publicly called out for it and shamed to bits.

    —————————————————————-

    By this logic, every player who gets called for pass interference would be suspended. Ridiculous.

    I remember a time when the NFL commissioner and some owners weren’t cheaters, too. It was pre 2006.

  21. While one can argue it is “an embarrassment” for the NFL, I believe the most important factor is getting the punishment correct compared to the crime. Which in this case, a fine should suffice.

  23. I didn’t see a suspendable offense on that play. JuJu’s I agree with as it was premeditated a la Gregg Williams.

  25. The only consistency in this is the inconsistency. Th3 NFL needs to produce straightforward guidelines:
    -After play activities like Gronk or Crabtree / Talib= 2 to 3 games
    -Hits like Schuster- fine to 1 game max

    Giving both Schuster-Smith and Gronk one game equates their actions which is ridiculous.

  27. JuJu was suspended for the combination of the cheapshot and taunt after the hit which showed malice/intent. Just as egregious as Gronk. 1 game is reasonable for both players.

  29. Iloka’s punishment is pretty consistent without much of a history, except a shoulder to shoulder hit on Wheaton in the playoff game after Wheaton took 3 steps but wasn’t a runner.

    Thought they should have dropped Shuster to a fine as well, but he may be paying for all of the past cover ups of Steelers head-shots and subsequent nominal (if any) fines – Harrison, Mitchell, Shazier, et. al.

  30. More bewildering inconsistencies by the NFL.
    Iloka launches himself, both feet off the ground,
    hitting Antonio in the head, and he only gets
    a fine? Really?

    What happened to defenseless receiver, and launching?
    Nothing about retaliation? Sure Gantt, it was the
    ‘right call’ in your warped opinion.

    The guy launched and speared one of the top WRs
    in the head, in an already nasty, violent game.

    Meanwhile, JuJu jacks up the villain Burfict with
    a clean block, (yes he taunts him), and he gets suspended?
    Burfict ran two steps laterally, directly towards Schuster
    before there was contact. No launching, just shoulder to
    chest – with secondary helmet contact.

    Laughable, that he gets the same punishment as Gronk.

    This entire NFL discipline structure is flawed,
    fraught with inconsistencies, and unsatisfactory.

  34. Unbelievable…upholding JuJu’s over-hyped & unjustified suspension while ignoring Iloka’s attempt to hurt Antonio Brown? The Patriots’ influence in the decision making process is showing through…

  36. N. Suh has paid 250K+ in fines for 8 “player safety” violations in his career, including stomping on several players legs, head, etc. And yet he has served exactly 1 game of suspension time. Care to explain the rationale behind that, Park Avenue?

  39. AJ Green will always be the example used to counter any suspension. He got NONE for cholkholding a player from behind, slamming him to the ground, and punching him in the helmet repeatedly. AFTER THE PLAY!!

    The NFL has no idea what they are doing. If someone told me they spin a big wheel like the Price is Right and whatever it lands on is the decision they defiantly go with, it would not surprise me.

  40. Juju’s hit was not worse than Iloka’s. Juju delivered a very hard block towards Burfict’s upper body and ended up hitting too high, getting him on the chin. OK, based on the rules a penalty is deserved.

    Iloka aimed and launched DIRECTLY at AB’s head, not even attempting to hit any other part of his body or make a play on the ball, as everyone continues to comment. While watching the game I viewed this as clear retaliation for what Juju had just done. Iloka’s penalty was obviously deserved as well.

    But how is Iloka’s hit somehow less egregious to not warrant equal punishment? The only difference I see is the taunting, which I found particularly awful… but since when is taunting a penalty worthy of suspension?

  41. Isn’t this where all of the troll’s Pee and Moan about how the Steelers get special treatment? LOL The NFL continues to pass on punishment with the accuracy of a Plinko chip. They also have grey rules that allow ref’s to turn the direction of the game which implies the fix is on. This is why ratings will drop,not the issue of a few players kneeling.

Leave a Reply

