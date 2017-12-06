Giants owners send letter to fans saying they’ve “fallen short”

Getty Images

Giants owner John Mara apparently got tired of writing letters one at a time.

So he and co-owner Steve Tisch decided to send one out in bulk this week, after the firings of coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, a mass mailing went out this week to season ticket holders, effectively apologizing for the mess this season became.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to relieve head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese of their duties,” the letter began. “This season has been extremely disappointing for our organization, and we determined now was the right time to make these changes.

“Steve Spagnuolo, our defensive coordinator and a former NFL head coach, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Kevin Abrams, our assistant general manager for the last 16 years, will assume the duties of interim general manager. As owners of this franchise, our goal is to deliver the highest quality of football to you, and we know we have fallen short of that goal this season. We will conduct a diligent and thorough search for a new head coach and general manager.

“We know you and all of our fans have been frustrated this year, and many of you have voiced your disappointment and displeasure. Your passion for our franchise does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate your continued support as we move forward to provide you with a renewed sense of Giants Pride.”

The fact they’re conducting a “diligent and thorough search” might be of little comfort, since they were the ones conducting the search that led to McAdoo in the first place.

They still have three games left in front of those customers, so they needed to do something to soothe their feelings. But as holiday greetings go, Giants fans would have probably preferred a fruitcake.