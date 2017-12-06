Greg Olsen returns for full practice

Getty Images

It looks like the Panthers will be getting tight end Greg Olsen back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Olsen returned from eight weeks on injured reserve with a broken foot to play in the team’s Week 12 game against the Jets, but sat out the second half after experiencing soreness in that foot. He sat out last week’s loss to the Saints, but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Ron Rivera said that Olsen will not be on a “pitch count” this week, which suggests that the Panthers expect to have him available for Sunday as long as there aren’t any setbacks with the foot between now and then.

Foot injuries did keep running back Jonathan Stewart and linebacker Shaq Thompson from practicing. Rivera said Thompson is dealing with plantar fasciitis and it looks like he’ll miss this week’s game as a result of the injury.