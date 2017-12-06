John Ross’ rookie season ends with trip to injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross‘ NFL career started while he was recovering from shoulder surgery and his first season has come to end because of a shoulder injury.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have placed Ross on injured reserve, which brings a disappointing first year in the league to an end. Ross also dealt with a knee injury during the summer and wound up playing in just three games during the regular season.

Ross didn’t catch a pass in any of those appearances and carried the ball once for 12 yards for his only offensive touch of the year. Ross fumbled the ball at the end of that run, so it’s fair to say there’s nowhere to go but up for Ross in his second season.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou was promoted from the practice squad to flesh out the 53-man roster.