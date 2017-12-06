John Ross will undergo shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross needs surgery on his left shoulder, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported. It remains unclear when the rookie injured his shoulder, but an MRI this week revealed the bad news.

The first-round pick missed most of training camp after offseason labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He played in the final two preseason games but injured his left knee in the final exhibition game.

Ross made his debut in Week 2 but ended up appearing in only three games this season. He played 17 snaps, with no catches on two targets and one rush for 12 yards, hardly the production the Bengals expected from the No. 9 overall choice.

Ross first showed up on the injury report with the shoulder injury Wednesday, not long before the team announced he would end his season on IR.