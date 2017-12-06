Josh McCown named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Josh McCown was supposed to be a placeholder. Or a bridge. Or just the guy holding wheel of the tank.

Instead, he’s on a roll.

The Jets quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week, after winning last week’s shootout against the Chiefs.

McCown was 26-of-36 passing for 331 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another one, outdueling Alex Smith. Considering the Chiefs’ struggles, that’s conditional, but it’s still been an incredible year for the 38-year-old McCown.

He’s completing 67.8 percent of his passes this year for 2,880 yards, with 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He’s also run for five scores, and generally been the kind of steady hand the Jets needed this year.