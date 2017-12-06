Lions players told “not to talk about” having only nine players on field

Getty Images

Lions players were told not to discuss having nine players on the field for a third-down play Sunday.

“We were told not to talk about it,” one player told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

It’s no wonder they were told to keep quiet considering the ineptness the Lions have shown the past two weeks. It was the second time in as many weeks that Detroit had fewer than 11 players on the field for a critical play.

The Lions had 10 players on the field two weeks ago on a Vikings touchdown. They lined up with nine players against the Ravens on a third-and-seven, with Baltimore gaining 27 yards.

“Don’t need to take you through it,” Caldwell said Monday. “It didn’t take me to look at the film to find out what’s happening. Someone asked me the question [Sunday] night, and I’m going to answer it the exact same way.

“Completely my fault, got to get it straightened out, not acceptable — horrendous, actually. So I got to get that straightened out. I’ve got to be better.”