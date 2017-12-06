Matthew Stafford limited in practice

Getty Images

Before the team practiced on Wednesday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said that quarterback Matthew Stafford was “not out of the woods yet” with the right hand injury he suffered against the Ravens last Sunday.

Stafford was officially listed as a limited participant in practice when the team released their injury report later in the day. They didn’t specify what his limitations were, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Stafford did not throw any passes during the portion of practice open to the media. He did hand at least one ball off with his left hand.

Stafford’s injury has been a focal point for the Lions this week and it’s also something the Buccaneers are keeping an eye on leading up to the game. Coach Dirk Koetter was asked on Wednesday about whether the injury was changing the team’s preparation at all.

“We try to find a way to get a hold of that hand,” Koetter said.

Getting hold of quarterbacks hasn’t been a strong suit of the Bucs defense this year as they rank last in the league with 17 sacks. Stafford’s been sacked 39 times this year, though, and seven Lions offensive linemen are on the injury report, so that is probably of limited comfort to the Lions as they mull which way to go at quarterback this week.