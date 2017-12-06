New contract for Roger Goodell has been signed

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2017, 3:17 PM EST
Getty Images

The Commissioner finally has a new contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s Compensation Committee has informed all owners that a new contract for Commissioner Roger Goodell has been executed.

The memorandum to all owners explains that a “binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.” The memo also cites the existence of a “nearly unanimous consensus” among the owners in favor of finalizing the extension now.

The Compensation Committee received unanimous authorization from the owners in May 2017 to execute the contract. Since then, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been working to delay and/or derail the process. He had four or five other owners on his side, at most. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to keep the contract from being executed.

Permalink 75 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

75 responses to “New contract for Roger Goodell has been signed

  1. New contract for Roger Goodell has been signed
    ==================================
    Well that’s unfortunate

  5. As much as I dislike Goodell, does give me a bit of a chuckle knowing how ticked off this has to have made Jerrah.

  6. This is a sad day for football. I still have no idea what good he has brought to the NFL, other than taking punches for the owners. The NFL grew over the last decade in spite of Goodell, not because of him. But at least he is consistent as he sure knows how to screw things up whenever there is adversity. Some of that is now starting to stick and I think the owners will eventually regret this move.

  18. Betting Jones releases a statement saying this is exactly what he wanted a contract that all the owners could agree on not just the compensation committee . It’s called the Trump spin make a promise , fail then lie and say that’s what they wanted all along .

  21. Somewhere Jerry Jones is throwing a red flag (and a fit as well). If a wedding cake dispute makes it to the Supreme Court, ol’ Jerruh and his ultimate lawsuit has a chance, too!

  22. And I will now cancel my NFL ticket for next year. Not a threat, just had enough of what was once a great league. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I just don’t enjoy it nearly as much as I used to. Kinda sad, really.

  27. Amazing how much money this idiot makes and how every fan thinks he’s ruining the game! Does the NFL care about the fans? I can’t think of one good thing he has done

  29. Turns out Jerry Jones was wrong again. Did anyone really think Jerry was in charge except Jerry? He sure does love his press conferences though so I’m sure he’ll have another one tonight where he will explain how he is the victim in all this.

  35. I enjoy making fun of Jerrah as much as anyone, but his Football Life show did a good job of walking through his history actually playing the sport and his passion for his team and legacy. By contrast Goodell’s will be a “Football” Life episode of nothing but empty stadiums and teams piling into moving vans.

  37. Ratings are down, the league has its worst public image in my lifetime, and every single disciplinary ruling of note is bungled, creating media firestorms that result in immense public backlash.

    Sounds like grounds for a new contract to me!

  39. Frum Slum says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    Did he get his lifetime private plane?

    it was access to a private plane service that the NFL has a contract with. He would pay for all of his usage of that service. It would just allow him to leverage the NFL’s volume discount.

  40. Not a fan of Roger, but the fact that they did this the day after that whiny manchild Jerry said there wasn’t going to be an extension makes me laugh even harder.

  46. Is there anyone out there that likes and respects Roger Goodell and thinks he is deserving of ANY new deal let alone a gigantic monstrosity of a deal like this one?

    I am having a hard time seeing who is supporting this deal. The owners probably just want continuity despite a massive weight of issues hanging heavy over the NFL with no end in sight.

    This is a mistake for the NFL. Of all the leagues, the NFL was ripe for a fresh face. By all accounts the NBA’s transition to Adam Silver was nearly flawless. Sticking with Goodell seems like a step back for the NFL, yet another step back (how many of those can a league take?).

  47. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says: December 6, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Yet more proof that being rich does not equal being smart or good at your job.
    ===============================================

    Exactly. The prime example is the top guy in the White House

  49. Wow! This should get interesting. Arthur Blank and the compensation committee obviously were mad at Jerry and they were going to sign a contract just to spite Jerry – even if it was the worst contract in history. I am fed up with the NFL and its antics. Every week I am getting closer to pulling the plug on them.

  52. Why hire Goodell to be a clown for 50 million I can give out uneven and erratic punishment for 49million? Heck I’ll do it for 45 mil and call it even.

  55. No player is above the “shield”… neither is an owner. Jerry tried in vain to derail the inevitable. The owners actually like Goodell representing the league.

  57. The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. Also, league ratings have fallen much less than all other TV programming across the board. The cash cow ain’t dead yet.

  59. rainsarge says:
    December 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm
    Why hire Goodell to be a clown for 50 million I can give out uneven and erratic punishment for 49million? Heck I’ll do it for 45 mil and call it even.

    ———————

    I know people love to troll but please come up with something that hasn’t been debunked. He did not ask for 50 mill/yr, nor was the committee thinking of giving him 50 mill/yr. He did not ask for a private jet and he did not ask to be commissioner for life.

  61. The prime example is the top guy in the White House
    ==============================
    He was rich way before he entered the White House

  63. dickshotdogs says:

    December 6, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    And I will now cancel my NFL ticket for next year. Not a threat, just had enough of what was once a great league. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I just don’t enjoy it nearly as much as I used to. Kinda sad, really.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    I did that this year. I couldn’t get enough football in years past, I’d watch all day Sunday and then Monday night but my interest has dwindled from year to year and I’ve gotten to the point where it just isn’t worth the money

  64. Roger will go down as the guy who killed the NFL. He is in it for himself. I stopped watching last year. Got better things to do. Bye bye NFL!

  65. wib22 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Lets wait for the pats fans reaction
    ____________________________________________

    Wait…what? I thought you were back to pretending to be one of them again today?
    It’s unfortunate we will not know the details of his contract and whether Jones’ tantrum was little more than leverage. Although it’s a safe bet if he doesn’t leak the terms that’s exactly what it was. Guessing the incentives made it in and the severance is not what it would have been prior to this year.

  67. jerrod777 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Wow! This should get interesting. Arthur Blank and the compensation committee obviously were mad at Jerry and they were going to sign a contract just to spite Jerry – even if it was the worst contract in history. I am fed up with the NFL and its antics. Every week I am getting closer to pulling the plug on them.

    —————————–

    How do you know it’s the worst contract in history? Jerry voted to give the committee the power in the first place, if he had 23 other owners on his side the committee couldn’t have made the deal.

    Leave or don’t leave, just stop threatening to do it.

  68. granadafan says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Ruha Nuggetcrusher says: December 6, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Yet more proof that being rich does not equal being smart or good at your job.
    ===============================================

    Exactly. The prime example is the top guy in the White House
    _______________________
    Outside of your derangement, all the OBJECTIVE criteria point to him doing a stellar job and certainly much better than his predecessor. Unemployment at multi-decade lows, Stock Market all-time highs, wage growth on low end for first time in a decade after stemming the tide of illegals, and win after win with the appointment of an SC judge and more judges on track in the Federal Level than at any time in 40 years.

  70. granadafan says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Yet more proof that being rich does not equal being smart or good at your job.
    ===============================================

    Exactly. The prime example is the top guy in the White House
    ____________________________________________________________

    There always have to be some richard that introduces politics. Heads up massengill, we don’t show up on political boards talking football. How about you return the favor?

  72. I just dont get the urgency to do this. Goodell wasnt going anywhere and there was no other league out there trying to steal him away. Jerry was doing the right thing for the wrong reason (the Elliott suspension) and was trying to hold this up. The rest of the league will soon find out what the Saints, Patriots and Cowboys have found out. This commissioner will take way your most important pieces at the drop of a hat and without any credible evidence to do so.

    Jerry may be bad at a lot of things with regards to putting a team on the field, but when it comes to money and business…..you wont find a better owner, these other owners will wish they had listened to him when they had the chance.

  74. In honor of his new $50 million dollar contract, I am taking my last $20 bill and picking up the first pile of dog crap I find.

    Just so I can feel the NFL’s opinion of money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!