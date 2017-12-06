New contract for Roger Goodell has been signed

Getty Images

The Commissioner finally has a new contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s Compensation Committee has informed all owners that a new contract for Commissioner Roger Goodell has been executed.

The memorandum to all owners explains that a “binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.” The memo also cites the existence of a “nearly unanimous consensus” among the owners in favor of finalizing the extension now.

The Compensation Committee received unanimous authorization from the owners in May 2017 to execute the contract. Since then, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been working to delay and/or derail the process. He had four or five other owners on his side, at most. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to keep the contract from being executed.