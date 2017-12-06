NFL will discuss allowing two personal fouls to be accepted on one play

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
Getty Images

When Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster delivered an illegal block to Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, and then stood over Burfict and taunted him afterward, Pittsburgh was flagged for two penalties. But by rule, only one of those penalties could be enforced — a rule the league will consider changing for next year.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said today that the league has discussed changing the rules so that two personal foul penalties could both be accepted, allowing for a 30-yard penalty for egregious acts.

“It has been discussed,” Vincent said. “It’ll be discussed again in February.”

The rule that only one penalty can be enforced on a team on a play makes sense, to a point: If four different offensive linemen false start, it wouldn’t make sense to call four five-yard penalties and march the offense back 20 yards. But the rule that allowed Smith-Schuster to get away with both an illegal hit and taunting — which was considered part of the “continuing action” of the play even though it happened after the play was over — creates a bad precedent where players could figure that if they’re going to get flagged for a personal foul anyway they might as well just go ahead and taunt the guy they hit.

So although 30 yards of penalties would be a harsh punishment, it would make sense: If a player commits two personal fouls on one play, he deserves a harsh punishment.

26 responses to “NFL will discuss allowing two personal fouls to be accepted on one play

  1. Certainly in this case 30 yards should apply , there one one foul committed during the play ( the hit ) then one committed after the play was over ( taunting ) . It makes logical sense to asses them both . ( for the record Steelers fan here )

  3. .
    I’m in favor of it. If only to see the look on Belichick’s face when one of the Patriots gets a 30 yard penalty.
    .

  5. I don’t want a bunch of flags on every play but in this case I would agree, maybe just related to taunting. If you have a personal foul then taunting apply both penalties. I would not want to see this where there was holding and pass interference and they both applied.

  7. It’s going to get to the point where, like college, targeting will be added as a foul and players getting ejected more often. Until players lose playing time and the money that goes with the lost playing time, just losing yards will not matter to them.

  8. Adding that as a “add on” penalty would be a good thing and maybe it would put an end to all this stupid on the field behavior…..you ding your team 30 yards and no coach is going to put up with that
    It’s football…..not the “dig me” game

  9. then a personal foul should not be offset by a regular penalty either.
    i.e. an illegal hit on the QB should not be offset by a offense holding call….

  10. Given the history of Burfect and the Steelers, a part of me applauded him and I can see the justification from the Steelers point of view, now that being said, he should have been ejected immediately and suspension is warrented.

  11. And this happens how often to be an issue?

    Oh that’s right, it’s 2017 and we’re all looking for issues to voice our opinions about.

  12. How about if a player commits two personal fouls on the same play that player gets ejected?

    On a different note, why is it 1st and 10 after the penalty yardage is assessed to Juju (instead of 1st and 25)? If it were 3rd and 20, a defensive personal foul wouldn’t make it 3rd and 5, it would be an automatic first down.

  14. Steelers didn’t get where they are without plenty of cheap shots of flagrant fouls. Just ask Hines Ward who is probably Schuster’s idol.

  15. You think the NFL will be able to figure out penalties if they have to factor in something else? Two fouls on one play but one is a 15 yard personal foul vs a 5 yard holding penalty. Nobody will know what to do. The games will be 5 hours long. Well that will allow for more beer sales to make up for the fans disgused as empty seats.

  18. And automatic ejection, with minimum one game suspension without pay. That game disgusted me and I quit watching. I wasn’t even upset to find out I missed a walk-off FG. I like clean, mistake-free football, not glorified gang war.

  20. Another pet peeve. Half the distance to the goal line penalties. Move the ball back or forward until you hit the one yard line. If you are at your eight yard line, and commit a personal foul, you get penalized 3.5 yards.

    Ridiculous.

  21. League always stepping in after the fact when it comes to Steelers/Bengals to change rules so that Bengals players can be beat up and concussed, but no pay back come the next game. We are on to them.

  22. I think automatic ejections would be a stronger motivator for curbing this than adding more penalty yards. I may be in the minority, but I don’t want to see teams gaining 30 yards on a penalty. I’d rather see yards picked up by football plays, not more penalties. There are already too many flags thrown every game.

  23. 30% of the field for one penalty is a bit extreme and you can’t eject players either…the NFL already has a lack of talent at a lot of positions so in the end by over penalizing and or ejecting only person that really gets hurt is the fan.

  24. “But the rule that allowed Smith-Schuster to get away with both an illegal hit and taunting — which was considered part of the “continuing action” of the play even though it happened after the play was over…”
    ________________

    He “got away” with both of those penalties? They both were called and one was enforced. Also, the taunt was while the ball carrier was still progressing – thus during the play, not after.

  25. “So although 30 yards of penalties would be a harsh punishment, it would make sense: If a player commits two personal fouls on one play, he deserves a harsh punishment.”

    More to the point it would make sense if the goal of penalties is to act as deterrents rather than just as punishments. It is the team that would get the harsh punishment for the players actions and it is the team and not the league that can have the biggest impact on how much playing time a player sees and how he conducts himself when he is out there. It would definitely influence how coaches handle their recidivists.

