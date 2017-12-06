Nine Bengals out of practice Wednesday

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 6, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
The Bengals are obviously feeling the effects of last week’s physical/violent game against the Steelers.

Their injury report Wednesday includes nine players out of practice.

Take a deep breath, and get a load of the list of those held out: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), cornerbacks Adam Jones (groin), Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and Darqueze Dennard (knee), running back Joe Mixon (concussion), wide receiver John Ross (shoulder), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle), and safeties Shawn Williams (hamstring) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

The interesting one of the lot is Ross, who has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks, which makes you wonder how he hurt himself. The No. 9 overall pick this year hasn’t caught a pass this season.

  Pretty sure Kirkpatrick got his concussion from getting stiff-armed and planted in the dirt again, by Bell. Dre just need to quit tryin to tackle Lev. Dude just keeps gettin embarrassed.

  2. keiselsbeard says:

    December 6, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Pretty sure Kirkpatrick got his concussion from getting stiff-armed and planted in the dirt again, by Bell. Dre just need to quit tryin to tackle Lev. Dude just keeps gettin embarrassed.
    __________________________________________________________________________________

    That is true about Kirkpatrick, but the rest of the Bengals with a concussion may need to avoid playing the Steelers and their constant attempts at hitting them in the heads with their helmets as well. I know of one particular Steeler who should learn that lesson immediately. That is, if he plays again.

