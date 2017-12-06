Nine Bengals out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bengals are obviously feeling the effects of last week’s physical/violent game against the Steelers.

Their injury report Wednesday includes nine players out of practice.

Take a deep breath, and get a load of the list of those held out: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), cornerbacks Adam Jones (groin), Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and Darqueze Dennard (knee), running back Joe Mixon (concussion), wide receiver John Ross (shoulder), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle), and safeties Shawn Williams (hamstring) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

The interesting one of the lot is Ross, who has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks, which makes you wonder how he hurt himself. The No. 9 overall pick this year hasn’t caught a pass this season.