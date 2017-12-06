Packers place Kevin King on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers are shutting their top draft pick from April down for the rest of the year.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have placed cornerback Kevin King on injured reserve due to the shoulder injury that has kept him from playing in two of their last three games. Cornerback Demetri Goodson was activated from the physically unable to perform list to fill King’s spot on the roster.

King was the 33rd overall pick in this year’s draft and played in nine games this year. He made five starts and ends the year with 28 tackles and five passes defensed.

Goodson has not played since tearing his ACL and MCL in a game last November. The 2014 sixth-round pick played in 26 games over his first three seasons and will be an option behind Davon House and Damarious Randall in Green Bay.