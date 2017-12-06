Patriots re-sign Jonathan Freeny

Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed linebacker Jonathan Freeny.

Freeny, 28, spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with New England. The Patriots released him following training camp this past summer on the final cut-down on September 2.

He spent time with Baltimore and Jacksonville after being released by New England. He played in three games with the Ravens this season.

Freeny originally entered the NFL in 2011 as a rookie free agent with Miami out of Rutgers. After spending his first season on the Dolphins practice squad, he played the next three seasons playing for Miami (2012-14), before being signed as a free agent by New England on March 11, 2015.

He has played in 65 NFL games with 11 starts and has 68 tackles on defense and 29 special teams tackles. Freeny has played in 18 games, starting 11 games, for the Patriots with 53 total tackles.