Philip Rivers has no desire to play until he’s 45

Getty Images

With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson making it clear that they plan to play until they turn 45, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has no such aspiration.

“I don’t have a number in mind,” Rivers told the PFT PM podcast on Wednesday. “I can tell you right now it ain’t gonna be 45. I have no desire for it to be that long. I hope I help lead my son’s high school team to a state championship by the time I’m 45. I don’t think I’m gonna have a helmet on when I’m 45.”

But even though he doesn’t plan to stick around for another decade, Rivers hopes to remain with the Chargers for the rest of his career.

“I think so as we sit today,” Rivers said. “You said it best. Times can change, things change. Sometimes you have different feelings in the offseason and teams have different feelings in the offseason. But you do know this that it doesn’t last forever. Some of those that you mentioned that didn’t get to finish for different reasons whether it be for injury, whether it be organizational decisions. Lot of those guys were on my wall as a kid. I had a poster of those guys. You’re talking about some of the best to ever play. You know, it can happen to anybody. As we sit today I certainly hope so. I certainly hope to. It’s been an interesting transition with the move up north but I think I speak for my wife and my children they would all say it’s gone smoother than anticipated thus far. Hopefully it’s a handful more years.”

So enjoy it while it last, Chargers fans. Because Rivers won’t be around for as long as others intend to be. Whatever “a handful of years” precisely means, that’s what it will be.

