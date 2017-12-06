Report: Muhammad Wilkerson is late a lot

Getty Images

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was benched for a quarter Sunday, after he was late to a team meeting the day before.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said afterward he thought Wilkerson (and linebacker Darron Lee) were in the process of trying to earn his trust back.

That might be a tougher battle for Wilkerson, who is apparently a repeat offender.

According to Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Wilkerson “has regularly shown up late to team’s morning meetings this season,” and has missed some altogether. A team source said Wilkerson was either late or absent from five meetings since the preseason.

Bowles fines players for being late, and eventually they add up to a benching.

This wasn’t the first benching for Muhammad, who has apologized for his behavior in the past, saying it wouldn’t happen again. And yet it continues to.

They gave him a five-year, $86 million contract after the 2015 season, so the fines apparently don’t make much of an impact.