Rishard Matthews says “high chance” he returns Sunday

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews sounds as if he expects to play Sunday against the Cardinals, saying there is a “high chance” he returns.

Matthews, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, was limited in practice Wednesday.

He ranks second to tight end Delanie Walker with 41 receptions for 626 yards and a team-high three touchdown catches.

“He’s a vital part of this team, a vital part of this offense,” Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “He’s a big-time weapon that can do a lot of different things and can score at any point in time.”

Walker (ankle), cornerback Logan Ryan (concussion) and linebacker Derrick Morgan did not practice Wednesday.