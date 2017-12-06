Robbie Gould named player of the week for beating his old team

Getty Images

Robbie Gould is being recognized this week for making his old team regret cutting him.

Gould, who went 5-for-5 on field goals in the 49ers’ win over the Bears on Sunday, has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

The Bears released Gould after 11 years in Chicago just before the start of the 2016 season. Since then Chicago has been unable to find a consistent kicker, while Gould has been very consistent, going 10-for-10 on field goals for the Giants last year and 26-for-28 on field goals for the 49ers this year.

In Sunday’s win at Soldier Field, Gould’s last field goal was the game winner in the closing seconds, and he provided all the 49ers’ points in a 15-14 victory. It had to be a little more special for Gould to do it against the team that didn’t think he had anything left.