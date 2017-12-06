Roethlisberger sees respect in Ravens rivalry that’s missing with Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
After Monday night’s flag and injury-filled win over the Bengals, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the game was just “AFC North football.”

The Steelers will be playing another divisional rival this week when they host the Ravens, but there’s apparently a difference between one AFC North game and another. While the quarterback feels that games against the Bengals see players just “out there to hit people” with no respect for the other side. Roethlisberger said on a Wednesday conference call things are different when the Ravens are involved.

“The difference between this game and the Cincinnati game is these two teams — us and Baltimore. There’s always a respect involved in it,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “You’re going to get hit really hard or you’re going to hit somebody really hard, but you’re going help them up and say, ‘Man, nice job.’ At the end of it, you’re going to shake hands and give the other guy a hug and say that was a lot of fun and can’t wait to do it next year. It’s a fun rivalry in the sense that there’s a lot of respect and there are two good football teams.”

The games don’t always appear to be all that fun while they’re going on, but they have lacked the same furor and occasional disregard for rules that exist when the Steelers and Bengals are involved. We’ll see if that holds this Sunday night with a chance for the Steelers to wrap up the division while the Ravens work to remain in playoff position.

19 responses to “Roethlisberger sees respect in Ravens rivalry that’s missing with Bengals

  3. He’s just trying to butter up that defense and hope they don’t take his lunch money. Debo coming to town, better tuck them chains in

  4. Hmm, wonder why? when youve got steelers threatening to shoot bengals on Twitter and a coach running up a,score by calling for a fake punt when the game was well Out Of Reach. That kind of stuff kind of hurts the whole respect thing

  5. I would suspect it has something to do with (1) the Steelers dominance in the rivalry save the late 1980s and (2) the league approved violence against Bengals players, especially under Roger Godell and (3) the gross inequity in the size of fanbases.
    Burfit’s hit on AB would not even make the top 10 worst hits by Steelers’ players on Bengals players and not even the top 5 in Lewis’ tenure. However the league office is run, especially now, by a jackal. So $12,000 fines are given to Mike Mitchell and Burfict gets 5 games for a shoulder-to-shoulder hit. Gotta keep the “nation” happy.
    So what is a Bengals’ player to do? Take the high-road while Green, Eifert, Palmer, etc., get cheap-shotted out of the game? Or, go the Burfict route and play in the slop with pigs? Neither would be needed if real suspensions were handed out to the Steelers all along.

  6. It’s that time of year where everyone is starting to realize that the WORLD CHAMPION BALTIMORE RAVENS are that team you don’t want to see

    #Ravensby30

  7. Why would you respect the bungles? They have criminals on their team and haven’t won anything in 3 decades. Marvin Lewis should have left years ago, glad he stayed.

    You’re obviously Bengal homer to write off all of the instances of foul play on Vontaze Burfict who, at this juncture, has surpassed Suh as the dirtiest player in the NFL. Your ignorance is astonishing….

  11. I’m a Bengals fan. The Bengals have been the most undisciplined team in the league for years. No excuse to have that much talent and not win a playoff game yet Marvin keeps coming back year after year. Also, the Steelers may be the most talented team but lack of character will keep them from winning a Super Bowl. Too many guys that care about themselves too much.

  12. The Bengals can thank Marvin Lewis for their reputation. Ever since he got there he has brought in any number of malcontents and dirtbags then makes excuses for them.

  14. giantsfanlewis says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Wasn’t it a Raven who punched been in the face and broke his nose?

    ======================================
    If by punched him in the face, you mean was being blocked and reached back to try to tackle him while Ben was moving his head and accidentally grabbed Ben’s facemask, with no punching motion, no closed fist and Ben even saying it was obviously an accident and no harm meant, then yes.

  16. ri·val·ry /rīvəlrē/ (noun): competition for the same objective or for superiority in the same field.

    A rivalry by definition requires real competition. Numbers don’t lie. Roethlisberger has a .750 winning % against Cincy and is .550 vs Baltimore (1 game over .500). The Steelers & Ravens have a genuine rivalry while the Steelers & Bengals have a genuine hatred. The Bengals can only be said to rival the Steelers in the way a nail rivals a hammer. The nail may see it as a rivalry, the hammer not so much.

  17. Its a two-way street, Ben.

    There’s plenty of cheap and ugly on your side as well.

    Kimo. James Harrison. Gio Bernard getting earholed by Shazier and bieng knocked unconscious…..

  18. I don’t remember there being bad blood before 2005. Between Carson’s knee and Joey Porter and his boys jumping Levi Jones things took a turn. Throw in the fact that Roethlisberger played for Miami (rival of UC) and its easy for Bengals fans to hate the Steelers more than anyone else.

    Crack is bad for you. Lay off the pipe

