Russell Wilson named NFC offensive player of the week

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been pretty darn close to the whole offensive show in Seattle this season and Week 13 was no exception.

Wilson completed 20-of-31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while running for 31 yards and pulled off that old football classic known as “Galilean Transformation” on a pitch to running back Mike Davis during a 24-10 win that ended the Eagles’ nine-game winning streak. The win also pushed the Seahawks into playoff position with four games left on the schedule and the NFL named Wilson the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of those efforts.

The three touchdown passes give Wilson 26 on the season. He’s also run for three touchdowns, which means he’s had a direct role in 29 of the 30 offensive touchdowns that the Seahawks have scored this season.

Should he keep up that pace while the Seahawks keep winning, Wilson will likely be in the conversation for more awards once the season comes to an end.