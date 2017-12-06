Ryan Shazier returns to Pittsburgh to continue medical treatment

Getty Images

Ryan Shazier has returned to Pittsburgh, the Steelers announced Wednesday. The linebacker will receive medical attention at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility.

The team, though, did not provide any new information on Shazier’s injury.

“He will continue tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any further updates on his condition,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

The fact that Shazier was transported back to Pittsburgh provides hope that he is making progress from a spine injury. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the Steelers’ victory over the Bengals on Monday night after a scary hit.