Titans part ways with college scout Phil Neri

Getty Images

The Titans have parted ways with longtime college scout Phil Neri, according to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Neri has served as an NFL scout for 40 seasons, including the past 13 with the Titans. He previously was the director of college personnel for the Browns.

His contract was set to expire after the 2018 draft.

As Kuharsky points out, it is unusual for teams to part ways with a scout during the season. The team’s college scouts are in Nashville for draft meetings, with the college football regular season having concluded.

Neri’s responsibilities included cross-checking all prospects West of the Mississippi, and it’s unknown who has inherited his duties.