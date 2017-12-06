Todd Bowles: Josh McCown is our starter for the rest of the season

Getty Images

When the 2017 season got underway, there were a lot of people who thought that the Jets would be the Jersey-based team changing head coaches and starting multiple quarterbacks.

Unless injury forces them to change their plans, it looks like the Giants will be the only team in the Garden State to do either of those things. Coach Todd Bowles isn’t going to be fired before the year is out and he said at his Wednesday press conference that Josh McCown is his starter the rest of the way.

It’s not a shock to hear that from Bowles as he’s said for several weeks now that he doesn’t see any reason to bench McCown in order to give playing time to Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg. McCown hasn’t provided any and was named AFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 331 yards and a touchdown and running for two others in last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs.

Assuming Bowles sticks with that plan and no health concerns crop up, Hackenberg would end his first two years in the NFL without seeing any regular season action. That probably makes the top offseason questions at quarterback for the Jets to whether McCown, who is set for free agency, is part of the plan for next season and whether there’s a young quarterback they think is likelier to get into the lineup than the 2016 second-round pick.