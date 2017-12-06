Tre’Davious White to practice on limited basis Wednesday

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will not be playing this weekend after his one-game suspension for a late hit to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was upheld after an appeal on Tuesday.

White landed in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit, but he may not join Gronkowski as a spectator in Week 14. Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday morning that White would be a limited participant in practice later in the day, which means he’s made some progress in the protocol since Sunday.

McDermott wasn’t willing to share his thoughts about Gronkowski’s suspension — “I’m not going there,” McDermott said — but he did share some other information about injured players.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is expected to be limited after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was described as day-to-day with a patellar tendon contusion, will not be on the field with Benjamin, so Nathan Peterman will be getting the first-team work.