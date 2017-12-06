Trevor Siemian: I’m kind of out of sync at times

Getty Images

Trevor Siemian ranked fifth in the league in passer rating (106.9) after victories over the Chargers and Cowboys to start the season. And now? Siemian sits 31st (72.7).

Only Tom Savage, Brett Hundley, C.J. Beathard and DeShone Kizer have a worse rating among quarterbacks who have enough attempts to qualify.

“I’m good. It happens,” Siemian said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “You look around the league, you see quarterbacks take their licks. I feel like I’ve taken my fair share, no doubt. But it’s all on me. I’ve been reckless with the ball at times, made some bad throws. I can own up to that. I’ve got to improve, no doubt.”

The Broncos have tried three starting quarterbacks and fired an offensive coordinator to no avail. Denver, which went into its bye week with a 3-1 record, has lost eight consecutive games by an average of almost 17 points.

Siemian has become the face of the collapse, losing his job after Week 8 before regaining it in Week 13.

“I’m kind of out of sync at times,” Siemian said. “At times, I haven’t played well. There hasn’t been a real rhythm with me, and that trickles all the way through the offense.

“When things aren’t going well, you want to make a play; you want to do something — fit a ball in. You want to make sure you don’t miss a play, and that’s when bad things happen. For me, I just kind of go back to feeling the flow of the game and not trying to do too much.”