Warren Moon is sued for sexual harassment

Getty Images

The proliferation of sexual harassment claims against powerful men has extended to football, targeting a Hall of Fame quarterback who currently works in broadcasting.

Via the Seattle Times, Warren Moon has been sued for sexual harassment by Wendy Haskell. The 32-year-old plaintiff became Moon’s executive assistant in July, and she traveled with him regularly for speaking engagements, charity events, and personal appearances, per the report.

The lawsuit claims that Moon “committed sexual battery by grabbing the woman’s crotch during a trip to Seattle this year,” and that Moon pulled off “the woman’s bathing suit after slipping a drug into her drink during a separate trip to Mexico in October.”

Moon did not respond to a request for comment, and the Seahawks (which employs Moon for its radio broadcasts) did not have an immediate comment.

Moon, according to the report, was sued for sexual harassment more than 20 years ago, while playing for the Vikings. A team cheerleader claimed that he offered her cash for sex; the case was settled within days of its filing.

Given that Moon is employed by the Seahawks, he also faces potential discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.