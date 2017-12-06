Warren Moon takes leave of absence from Seahawks radio broadcasts

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon hasn’t said anything about the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him, but his actions say it all.

Moon has taken a leave of absence from his position as radio analyst with the Seahawks Radio Network. The team announced the development on Wednesday night, explaining that Moon will be replaced by Dave Wyman.

Moon has been sued by Wendy Haskell, who served as Moon’s executive assistant and traveled with him. He allegedly grabbed her crotch and tried to pull off her bathing suit after allegedly putting a drug in to her drink. She also claims that he made her stay in the same room with him and sleep in the same bed during business trips.

Haskell contends she was demoted by Moon’s firm when she complained about his advances in October.